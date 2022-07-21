DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

AA opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $66.38.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.55.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

