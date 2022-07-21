DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 11,969 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,190 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,484 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 63.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 36,821 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 538.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 779,884 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 657,670 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 322.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 138.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

NYSE:LPX opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.64. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.