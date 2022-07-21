DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,259 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

