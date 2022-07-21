DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 254 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $118.77 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

