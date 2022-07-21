DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 3,423 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,768,000 after purchasing an additional 709,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,376,000 after purchasing an additional 87,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 67,529 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in National Retail Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,482,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.95%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

