DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 48,279 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,279 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 41,771 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 279,996 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

