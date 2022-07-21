DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 157,000 Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 157,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Fisker as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,357,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Fisker by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Stock Up 5.6 %

FSR stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSR. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.