DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in FOX by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in FOX by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 60,705 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 777,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

