DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 54,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.
The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of THG opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.31. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.
About The Hanover Insurance Group
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.
