DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.
NYSE CCL opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.80) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
