DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Insider Activity

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.80) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.