DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Pan American Silver by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Pan American Silver by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $439.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.35 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

