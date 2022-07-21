DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 806.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Concentrix by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after buying an additional 618,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Concentrix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,467,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,904,000 after buying an additional 75,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Concentrix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,662,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Concentrix by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 481,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,002,000 after buying an additional 113,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $132.12 on Thursday. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average of $166.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $154.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,917.76. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,646.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $154.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,917.76. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,646.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $557,507 and sold 554,841 shares valued at $70,009,118. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

