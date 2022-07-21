DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 155 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $296.73 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.12 and a 200 day moving average of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.27.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

