DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 21,789 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,789 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lincoln National by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 73,776 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Lincoln National by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $5,035,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.73.

NYSE:LNC opened at $50.40 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.92.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

