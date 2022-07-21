DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 23,498 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,498 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $57.89 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average is $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.