DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,437 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

FBHS stock opened at $66.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

