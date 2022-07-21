DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 37,893 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPBGet Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,893 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPB opened at $48.05 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPB. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

