DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5,631.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,084 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $36,924,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 944.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 776,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,696,000 after purchasing an additional 701,834 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 417,471 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,308.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

