DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,000 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of AbCellera Biologics worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,131,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,062 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $10.65 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of -1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 85,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $492,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 85,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $492,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 54,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $440,967.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,635,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,750,800.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,812,928 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,485 in the last three months. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABCL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

