DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 937 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KE were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. H Capital V GP L.P. bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,559,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in KE by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,002,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in KE by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,260,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after acquiring an additional 417,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of -1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $38.19.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

