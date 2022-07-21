DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.88.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $106.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

