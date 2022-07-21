DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,481 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 256.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.86. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 87.65%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 166,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $4,170,001.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at $477,747,530.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 166,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $4,170,001.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 76,238 shares of company stock worth $1,776,292 and sold 4,383,255 shares worth $112,730,782. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

