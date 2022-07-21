Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Greg Creed acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DAL opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $46.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

