Derek Andersen Sells 1,622 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $21,945.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,867,765.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38.
- On Monday, May 16th, Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $622,839.91.
Snap Stock Performance
NYSE SNAP opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Snap from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark cut their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Snap from $49.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.
Institutional Trading of Snap
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Snap by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
