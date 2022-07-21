Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,426 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

