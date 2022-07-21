Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after acquiring an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,664,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,736,000 after buying an additional 283,086 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.68.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

