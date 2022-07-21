Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.68.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

