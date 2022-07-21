Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC owned about 0.40% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,953,000. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 215,885 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

