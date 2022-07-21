Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Down 19.4% in June

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.33.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $410.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.18. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $321.15 and a 12-month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

