Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Donaldson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 9.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.