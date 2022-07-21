DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of DT Midstream worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTM. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 3,198.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DTM opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 15.89. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.37 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. Analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.