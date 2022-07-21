Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.13.

JNJ opened at $170.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $449.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

