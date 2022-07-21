Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $106,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $32,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OKE opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average is $63.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

