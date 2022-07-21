Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after acquiring an additional 287,541 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,837,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Abiomed by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 173,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,296,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Abiomed by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after acquiring an additional 113,062 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABMD opened at $276.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.30 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.91 and a 200 day moving average of $286.02. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $379.30.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.00.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

