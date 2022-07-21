Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $82,000 in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 968,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,878,000 after purchasing an additional 143,853 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.