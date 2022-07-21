Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,985,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 2,493.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 1,306.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,886,000 after acquiring an additional 317,006 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,250,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 596,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,136,000 after acquiring an additional 191,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $169.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

