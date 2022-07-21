Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 143 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cummins by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.3% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1,947.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,145,000 after acquiring an additional 166,327 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.09.

Insider Activity at Cummins

Cummins Stock Performance

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $205.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.40 and a 200-day moving average of $207.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

