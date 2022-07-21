Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 14,646 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,646 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 473,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of STLD opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 7.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

