Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 274 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,818,000 after purchasing an additional 117,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.3 %

PEG stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.