Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 399 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of WestRock by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

