Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 67 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,571,000 after purchasing an additional 110,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,832,000 after purchasing an additional 42,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,400,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $408.36 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.48 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $391.54 and a 200-day moving average of $387.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

