EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.90.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP opened at $159.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

