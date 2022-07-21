EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Cut to $48.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

NYSE EQT opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. EQT has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth $5,248,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in EQT by 68.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth $441,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in EQT by 159.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

