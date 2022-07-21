Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Evergy by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 41,132 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $858,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Evergy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,674,000 after buying an additional 484,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.01. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

