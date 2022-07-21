Exane Derivatives Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,024 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.07.

MSFT opened at $262.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

