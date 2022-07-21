Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 36,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 23,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $102.24 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.58 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.47.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

