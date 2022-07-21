Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 36,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 23,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $102.24 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.58 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.47.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

