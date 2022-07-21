Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,494,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,632,000 after buying an additional 164,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $89.24 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

