Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stake Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,402,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,420,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after buying an additional 184,134 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 411,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,733,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,647,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE FN opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.94. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.72 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.