First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 143.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028,243 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,357,000 after purchasing an additional 269,586 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $253,190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,859,000 after purchasing an additional 130,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,695,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

